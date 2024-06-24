Demanding reservation through 'mob rule' anti-constitutional: OBC activist Hake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) OBC leader Laxman Hake on Monday said raising demands through "mob rule" is unconstitutional as he targeted Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange over his inclusion of Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category pitch in Maharashtra.

"Making demands through mob rule is unconstitutional and against the law. This is a dictatorial tendency which will disturb the environment of Maharashtra," Hake, who is recuperating at a private hospital in Jalna after observing an indefinite hunger strike to protect the OBC quota, told reporters.

He said elected MPs and MLAs should read the judgements of constitutional courts.

"A judgement by Justice B.H Marlapalle states that clubbing Marathas and Kunbis as one is social foolishness," Hake claimed, expressing concerns over the perils of law-makers unaware of legal facts.

He also took a jibe at Jarange who has accused OBC leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift between Marathas and backward classes.

"Jarange speaks anything. If anyone is making a statement in a poetic style, his words cannot be interpreted with the literal meaning. Such language is generally used for boosting the confidence of the people," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Jarange accused Bhujbal of using provocative language intended to incite a rift between Marathas and OBCs, potentially triggering riots.

"Chhagan Bhujbal has made provocative statements in Pune. Bhujbal said 'Keep your rusted swords ready'. Though he said this figuratively, his statement implies he wants riots to happen in Maharashtra and divide communities. I appeal to the Maratha community to remain alert," he said.

Jarange has been leading protests, demanding that all Marathas and their blood relatives be issued Kunbi certificates, enabling them to claim OBC quotas.

Meanwhile, OBCs are rallying around Bhujbal to safeguard the existing quota. PTI AW NSK