Demarcate properties of social welfare dept, build walls to prevent encroachment: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh on Wednesday said all properties of his department should be clearly demarcated at the earliest, boundary walls constructed, and security guards deployed to prevent encroachment.

According to an official statement, the minister gave these directions while inspecting several facilities of the social welfare department in northeast Delhi.

Singh visited a plot of land allotted for a proposed school-cum-home for persons with disabilities and special needs children at Usmanpur, where he told officials to strengthen maintenance, cleanliness and security arrangements of the area.

Chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee Satya Sharma and senior officials of the social welfare department were present there.

The minister later inspected another facility at Sundar Nagari and said, "Properties under the social welfare department should be demarcated at the earliest and arrangements for security guards should be made so that encroachment can be prevented." Singh further inspected the offices of the RCL and HLTB located at Sundar Nagari and instructed officials to coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD) to address waterlogging issues.

He also directed the installation of CCTV cameras in the premises to enhance security.