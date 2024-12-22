Democracy being ‘murdered’ by using its own tools: Yogendra Yadav

Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) Activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday raised concerns over what he called “immense” challenge to democracy globally and said it is being “murdered” by its own tools.
He also targeted the media saying it no longer amplifies the voice of the common man. Delivering a lecture on ‘Challenges and the Future of Indian Democracy’ in Maharashtra’s Latur, Yadav said democracy can be saved through “street protests”, “public movements” and “cultural battles”.
He said the progressive intellectual wealth of nationalism, self-respect, and cultural traditions has been willingly handed over to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “Those who did not shed a drop of blood for the country's freedom are today parading as custodians of nationalism,” he added.
Yadav, who was the national convenor of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foot march ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, said that “we may have lost the ‘Save Democracy’ match, but are confident of winning the series”.
Expressing concerns over the “immense” challenges that democracy faces globally, he said, “Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight using its own tools.” Yadav was also honoured with the ‘Adv Manoharrao Gomare Memorial National Award’, which recognises activists working at the national level.
He lamented the “collective inaction” to preserve democracy's essence. He urged the younger generation to resist oppressive powers while engaging in dialogue with society. “Sant Tukdoji Maharaj's language is the true language of socialism,” he emphasised.
Criticising the media, he said it not only “flatters” those in power but attacks opposition voices like a "pack of wolves".
“It’s unfortunate that the media no longer amplifies the voice of the common man, said Yadav, quickly clarifying that his comments were directed at the media as an institution, not individual journalists.
He called the arrest of ex-JNU student Umar Khalid and denial of bail to him a “disgrace”, saying he had no connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. PTI COR NR