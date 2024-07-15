Democracy being murdered in broad daylight: Cong slams BJP over violence in Tripura

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over incidents of violence in Tripura following the announcement of panchayat polls, alleging that "democracy is being murdered" in broad daylight in the northeastern state which is the "real Samvidhan Hatya".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed it is beyond doubt that the violence is being "masterminded by the self-styled double engine government".

"Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight in Tripura. That it is being masterminded by the self-styled double engine Sarkar (government) is beyond any doubt," he said on 'X' while tagging a post on the issue by the Congress' Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.

Panchayat elections will be held in Tripura on August 8 and votes will be counted on August 10.

Responding to a post by another Congress leader on the violence, Ramesh said, "This is a BJP-type assault on the Constitution of India -- its principles, its values, its provisions and its institutions. This is the real Samvidhan Hatya." His remarks were an apparent dig at Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement last week that the Union government has decided to observe June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

In his post on 'X', Chodankar said, "Now BJP-sponsored violence in Tripura ahead of Panchayat elections to stop the opposition from filing nomination.

"Ever since the date of the upcoming panchayat elections-2024 was announced in the state, BJP-backed miscreants have started house-to-house attacks and threats on loyal Congress workers in various parts of the state to unfairly influence the election results in their favour." He alleged that those who want to contest elections for the Congress are being threatened not to do so.

"Just one day after the announcement of panchayat election 2024 on July 11, in Kalyanpur RD Block, Mohanpur RD Block, Satchand RD Block, Tepania RD Block, Dukli RD Block, Salema Block, Bishalgarh Block, Congress workers were attacked, houses are burnt by BJP miscreants (sic)," Chodankar alleged.

"Dear PM Narendra Modi Ji - Kindly direct your party in Tripura to stop violence and respect democracy. Else Tripura people will punish you like in Manipur," he said in the post on X.

AICC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang said that following the announcement of the panchayat elections in the state, disturbing reports have emerged from various regions.

"BJP-affiliated individuals have embarked on a campaign of intimidation, murders and violence against dedicated Congress workers and its alliance partners. This deplorable tactic aims to suppress opposition voices and manipulate the electoral process in favour of their party," she said.

Laitphlang said the Congress condemns these egregious acts of violence and coercion in the strongest terms.

"Such actions not only violate the spirit of fair elections but also betray a disregard for democratic norms and principles. We call upon the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all political participants and uphold the integrity of the electoral process," she added. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD