Democracy deeply rooted in Nagaland's social fabric: official

Kohima, Jan 25 (PTI) Democracy is deeply rooted in the social fabric of Nagaland, where decisions are traditionally taken through dialogue and consensus, state Home Department's Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha said on Sunday.

Addressing the state-level programme on the 16th National Voters' Day (NVD), he said the day serves as a reminder for citizens to renew their commitment to democracy.

He cautioned against decision-making imposed by a few, stressing that democratic governance must reflect collective thinking.

"In a true democracy, everyone has a voice and decisions should emerge from discussion and consensus," he said.

Sinha said faith in democracy must be translated into practice through voting.

Congratulating newly enrolled voters, he urged them to exercise their franchise in every election and motivate others who feel their vote does not matter.

He said ballots should be cast without fear, inducement or pressure, warning against influences based on money, religion, tribe, community or region.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat said National Voters' Day reaffirms India's commitment to constitutional values of justice, liberty and equality.

Referring to this year’s theme, "My India, My Vote", she said democracy flourishes through the active and informed participation of citizens.

Sinha administered the National Voters' Day pledge and presented the Best State-level Booth Level Officer (BLO) award to Sentitula, a primary school teacher in Mongya constituency in Mokokchung district. PTI NBS NBS SOM