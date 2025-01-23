'Democracy Festival' to be celebrated in Latur from Jan 26 to 30

Latur, Jan 23 (PTI) Various activities, including film screenings and storytelling, will be held as part of the 'Democracy Festival' to be held in Maharashtra's Latur from January 26 to 30 to make people aware of the importance of democracy, organisers said on Thursday.

Lokshahi Utsav Samiti and other organisations in Latur have taken this initiative. Many other government and semi-government institutions, as well as schools and colleges will participate in it.

Programmes, including flag-hoisting, processions, film screenings, enactment of plays, storytelling sessions, tree plantation and interaction with youth will be held in the city.

On the Republic Day on January 26, national flags will be unfurled by women at various locations in the city. In the evening, a documentary titled 'Disha Swarajyachi' based on the tribal village Mendha-Lekha will be screened at the Kastur-Kanchan Sabhagruha of Shrikishan Somani Vidyalaya.

The next day, a lecture on 'Indian Democracy and Saintly Thoughts' by Shamsunder Sonnar Maharaj will be held at Gyan Prakash Educational Project.

Interaction with youth titled 'Democracy in Daily Life', 'Dastangoi' performance, procession of the Constitution and tree plantation activities will be held in the subsequent days. PTI COR NP