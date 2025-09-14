Democracy has suffered huge setback due to delay in Maharashtra local body polls: Jayant Patil

Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said democracy has suffered a "major setback" as elections to local self-government bodies in Maharashtra have not been held for several years.

Speaking at a day-long workers' camp of the party in Nashik, held in the presence of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Patil launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation.

"First they split parties, then stole parties, and when that was not enough, even votes were stolen," Patil said, referring to recent political developments and allegations from the Opposition of electoral malpractice.

On the issue of vote tampering, he said, "In the Lok Sabha elections, we won eight out of 10 seats we contested. If vote theft had not taken place, Shashikant Shinde's seat (Satara) too would have been ours. Unfortunately, the Assembly results were unexpected, but the reasons for such outcomes are now becoming evident." Patil claimed an entire generation has been deprived of representation due to the delay in civic polls.

"This is against the Constitution and a huge blow to democracy. It appears that a powerful force is backing the Election Commission, which is why it does not heed even the Supreme Court," he alleged.

Criticising the civic administration in Mumbai, he said, "Despite breaking fixed deposits worth Rs 11,000 crore over two-and-a-half years, the city remains in a pitiable condition." Urging party workers to strengthen booth-level committees, appoint booth-level agents and encourage new faces, Patil said young leaders must be given opportunities in upcoming local body polls.

He also suggested launching a political portal for youth in the name of Sharad Pawar.

Calling for direct engagement with citizens, Patil advised workers to focus on local issues, ask questions about governance and make effective use of social media.

He also emphasised face-to-face interaction and to work unitedly forgetting groupism.

Civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are due since early 2022. PTI MR BNM