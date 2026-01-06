Democracy 'murdered' in Andhra for Mandal Parishad President bypolls: Jagan

Amaravati, Jan 6 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that democracy was being "brutally murdered" in Andhra Pradesh even for small local body elections, citing alleged intimidation and violence during Mandal Parishad President by-elections.

Referring to the recent Vinjamuru and Bommanahal Mandal Parishad President (MPP) bypolls in Nellore and Ananthapur districts, Jagan in a post on X alleged, "Even in a small Mandal Parishad election, the way democracy is being brutally murdered exposes the extreme high-handedness of the TDP and the dangerous nature of Naidu (N Chandrababu Naidu), who has reduced elections to a show of force instead of a democratic process".

The YSRCP demanded cancellation of the Vinjamuru and Bommanahalli MPP by-elections and sought fresh polls in a free and fair atmosphere.

In Nellore district's Udayagiri constituency, YSRCP's Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) candidates were stopped on the road, allegedly attacked, and prevented from voting, former chief minister Jagan said on Monday.

He further said that a woman MPTC candidate had suffered bleeding injuries, and another member was kidnapped, and another taken into police custody.

According to the former CM, the incidents were aimed solely at stopping elected representatives from exercising their franchise to elect an MPP, amounting to a 'planned attempt to silence democratic voices through fear and force'.

He alleged that during these incidents, the police acted as "mute spectators" and functioned under the influence of the NDA alliance leaders, failing to protect the democratic process.

Reddy said a similar situation prevailed in Rayadurgam constituency's Bommanahal mandal, where YSRCP MPTCs were allegedly confined and kept away, allowing the Mandal Parishad President election to be completed forcibly.

He alleged that kidnapping elected representatives, attacking them publicly and misusing the police machinery had become routine under the TDP-led coalition government.

If such conditions prevail in indirect local body elections, it reflects the government's "arrogant and anti-democratic" functioning, Jagan alleged.

Further, L Appireddy wrote to the State Election Commissioner and DGP alleging police misuse and political interference during bypolls.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.