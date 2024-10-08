Democracy revived in J-K, 'divisive' politics of Congress in Haryana rejected: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said democracy has been revived in Jammu and Kashmir with the successful conduct of "transparent and peaceful" assembly elections in the Union Territory, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the results of the Haryana assembly polls, Shah said the massive victory of the BJP in the state is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, poor, backward, soldiers and youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi and a rejection of the "negative and divisive politics" of the Congress.

Congratulating people of J&K for their participation in the polls, Shah said for the first time since the advent of terrorism in the 1980s, the people of the Union Territory witnessed such a "transparent and peaceful" election and participated in the elections in large numbers.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir remember the 1987 assembly elections very well, when the Congress made a mockery of democracy by openly rigging the elections. Democracy has now been revived in the same Kashmir valley," he said in a series of post on X in Hindi.

Shah said Prime Minister Modi had promised the people of the country that peaceful and fair elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am extremely happy that for the first time since the advent of terrorism in the 1980s, the people of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed such a transparent and peaceful election and participated in the elections in large numbers.

"I heartily congratulate the Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir administration, security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for these successful and historic elections," he said.

The senior BJP leader said in J&K, there was only "reign of terror and democracy was being murdered every day" under the Congress rule, but the great festival of democracy was celebrated with full pomp and gaiety under the BJP rule.

"People elected their representatives without any fear of terror and panic. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this unprecedented change," he said.

Shah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed the BJP with the highest percentage of votes in this assembly polls and have given the BJP the highest number of seats in its history so far.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the people of J&K and congratulating all the party workers for their tireless hard work, he said under the leadership of Modi, the BJP is committed to the development and security of J&K.

Making J&K terror-free and developed like other parts of the country is the top priority of the BJP, he said.

On the Haryana results, the home minister said the massive victory of the BJP in the state is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, poor, backward, soldiers and youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi.

Shah said the people of 'Veerbhoomi' Haryana have completely rejected the "negative and divisive politics" of the Congress which "divides" people on the basis of caste and region. The people have chosen the BJP's 10-year track record of development and welfare of poor, he added.

"Salute to the people of Veerbhoomi Haryana. This massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, the poor, the backward, the soldiers and the youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister said Haryana, the land of farmers and soldiers, has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for their vote bank.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the third consecutive time," he said.

Shah said the BJP government at the Centre and in the state under the leadership of Modi will fulfil all aspirations and hopes of the people of the state.

He said whether it is the election of Modi for the third consecutive time at the Centre or the repeated formation of the BJP government in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states, it shows that the public has unshakable faith in the new era of politics of performance that the BJP led by Modi has started in Indian politics.

First in the Lok Sabha elections and now in Haryana, the people have completely rejected the Congress which made false and empty promises to get votes. People are standing like a rock with the BJP which is delivering on the ground, he said.

The elections to the 90-member J&K assembly was held after 10 years and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The three-phase polling was concluded on October 1 and the results were declared on Tuesday.

The BJP is set to return to power in Haryana for a record third consecutive term with an absolute majority in the 90-member assembly.

The polling was held on October 5 and results were declared on Tuesday.