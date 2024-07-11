Democracy thrives on dialogue and debate: Vice President Dhankhar

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Democracy thrives on dialogue and debate but dialogue among political parties was missing at present, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Thursday as he addressed the Maharashtra legislature.

Decorum and discipline are the "heart of democracy", he said.

"Democracy thrives on dialogue and debate," said the vice president, while adding that ethics and morality are hallmarks of public life in India.

He also recalled the valour of iconic 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this occasion. PTI MR VT KRK