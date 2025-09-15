Democracy's relevance depends significantly on trajectories unfolding in S Asia: Ex-CEC Quraishi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Whether democracy retains its global relevance or recedes into a western and elite preoccupation depends significantly on the trajectories unfolding in South Asia, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of his book 'Democracy's Heartland: Inside the battle for power in South Asia', published by Juggernaut Books, Quraishi said it is important to learn from the smaller countries of South Asia in strengthening democracy as well.

He also hailed the people of Nepal for their commitment to democracy.

"There is a misunderstanding among people that election is democracy whereas election is only a part of democracy. A good election does not mean a good democracy.

"It can bring criminals; 45 per cent of MPs have criminal cases pending against them by their own affidavit when free and fair elections were conducted. People say what kind of role EC is playing when criminals are coming but we have no control," said Quraishi, who was the chief election commissioner (CEC) between July 30, 2010 and June 10, 2012.

He asserted that the Election Commission (EC) is the core of a good democracy.

He also said globally democracy has been backsliding but it has shown resilience in many parts of the world and hopefully, the SAARC region also will bounce back and democracy will be the norm, he concluded.

Former national security adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon and former foreign secretary Shyam Saran also spoke at the launch of the book.

Menon said Quraishi's book is very important as it tells one that every time somebody has tried to be autocratic in South Asia, democracy has broken out, sometimes even violently.

Saran said the book highlights that despite all these setbacks, there is a recurring desire for democracy that keeps reinforcing itself.

The book tracks the democratic journey of the countries in South Asia.

Speaking with PTI after the event, Quraishi said whether democracy retains its global relevance or recedes into a western and elite preoccupation depends significantly on the trajectories unfolding in South Asia.

In his book, Quraishi says that despite the region encompassing nearly a quarter of the world's population and 40 per cent of the world's democracy, and also hosting some of the most complex and enduring democratic practices, it remains under-represented in comparative democratic scholarship.

"When South Asia is referenced, it is often through a narrow lens centred almost exclusively on India. This tendency -- while perhaps understandable given India's demographic magnitude, economic weight and geopolitical standing -- has resulted in a lopsided portrayal of the region's political realities," he says.

Despite myriad challenges from entrenched patriarchy to deep economic inequality, from religious polarisation to institutional weakness, people across South Asia continue to place their faith in the promise of democracy, he says.

They vote in enormous numbers, hold their governments to account, challenge exclusionary norms and demand dignity and justice, Quraishi says.

He argues that no other region on Earth hosts such a vast and diverse democratic public. PTI ASK KSS KSS