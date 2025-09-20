Democratic spaces being shut down in the country: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that democratic spaces are being shut down across the country, denying people places to have open discussions with each other.

Rahul, also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was speaking after inaugurating, along with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an auditorium in the name of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy at Kottathara Grama Panchayat here.

He said he was happy to inaugurate the auditorium as it would provide a space for people to discuss their issues, what they disagree upon and protect the democratic foundation and constitution of India.

It will also be a space for political leaders to listen to the people and their problems, he said.

Both Rahul and Priyanka said that it was an honour for them to inaugurate a building in the name of Oommen Chandy as the late Congress stalwart was a "humble and compassionate person".

Rahul, who arrived in Wayanad with his mother Sonia Gandhi on Friday, further said that there were many senior political leaders at the national level who have no humility whatsoever, but Chandy was humble due to the "connection" he had with the people of Kerala.

Priyanka said that, according to her mother, the late Congress stalwart was a "God fearing and humble man" and he had the rare quality of being "deeply compassionate" towards others.

"His whole life was spent in service to the people," she added.

Rahul, in his speech, also said that the foundation of politics in Kerala was built on the panchayats and it is something the southern state can teach the rest of the country.

"So, I see Kerala as a strong democratic model for the country,' the opposition leader said.

In her inaugural speech, Priyanka also referred to the problems faced by the people of the area, like flooding during the rains, and said that her party leaders and workers were working on building shelters there.

She said that even the tribal communities in the area were facing many serious issues regarding health, connectivity and education.

Besides them, the farming community too was facing various issues.

She said that she has held discussions with all these groups and will do whatever she can to support them and better their lives.

Priyanka has been touring the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since September 11 when she arrived here. PTI HMP HMP ROH