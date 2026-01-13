Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Udhagamandalam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the nation's democratic structure and the voice of the people are under attack by those running the central government.

Taking part in a school function at Gudalur near here, Gandhi, while interacting with students, said institutions such as the Election Commission were under attack.

Without naming anybody in particular, he said "They are threatening people who don't agree with their ideology."

In such a scenario, "we need young people like you who are confident and not scared of asking questions," he said.

India is a democratic country and "our democratic system is under attack.

Democracy is all about all the people having a voice...I have been saying that our democratic structure is under attack, and so the voice of our people is under attack by those running the government."