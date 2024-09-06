Democratic Youth Federation asks Delhi govt to provide jobs to unemployed youths

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday demanded that jobs be provided to unemployed youths, or they should be given a monthly unemployment benefit.

At a press conference here, the DYFI also announced to stage a protest outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence on September 14 over the issue.

Rikta Krishnaswamy, state president of the DYFI, said unemployment is increasing in the national capital.

"There are 20 lakh educated unemployed youths registered in Delhi's government employment offices and many more unregistered unemployed youths in the national capital," claimed Krishnaswamy.

The slogan of "Give us jobs or provide unemployment benefits" was chanted during the press conference.

DYFI secretary Aman Saini said that in the last ten years, the BJP has been in power at the Centre, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been there in the state, but there is a lack of employment opportunities, and unemployment benefits are also not being provided.

Quoting information accessed through applications under the Right to Information (RTI), Saini claimed more than 50 per cent of posts in government departments in Delhi are vacant, amounting to around 1.5 lakh positions.

"The vacant posts include 20,000 teachers and non-teaching staff, over 2,000 doctors, and thousands of nurses and paramedical staff in hospitals, 60-1,331 posts in the Services Department, 1,800 posts in technical education, 1,000 posts in the Women and Child Development Department, and thousands of posts in the Delhi Jal Board and other departments, including the MCD," he said.

Krishnaswamy also mentioned that in 2021, the DYFI protested at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding a monthly unemployment benefit of Rs 5,000 for all unemployed youths, which was announced on April 2, 2022, but the Delhi government has limited it to graduates and postgraduates.

"Through this protest, we demand that the government implement it unconditionally and immediately," she said.

The DYFI also announced at the conference that they will stage a protest at the lieutenant governor's residence on September 14.