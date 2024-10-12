Demographic change in Uttarakhand won't be tolerated: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that no kind of demographic change will be tolerated in the state.

Participating in the Dussehra Mahotsav here Dhami spoke of the state's "close association" with events in the life of Lord Ram and said the 'sanatan' (eternal) form of the "holy" land and the purity of its cultural and religious heritage will always be protected.

"No kind of demographic change will be tolerated in the state," he said.

There are many places in Uttarakhand which have witnessed events related to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, he said.

"Lord Hanuman brought Sanjivani from Dronagiri mountain in the Chamoli district. The Tapasthali (place of penance) of Lord Shri Ram's family guru Vashishtha is also located in Rishikesh. Ramleelas are held in every corner of the state. The preservation of our cultural heritage and traditions makes us united and strong," he said.

Describing Dussehra as a festival symbolising the victory of truth over falsehood, he said it reminds us of the end of an arrogant and unrighteous person like Ravan and the triumph of the qualities of ideal life represented by Lord Ram.

The state government is soon going to build Uttarakhand State Guest House in Ayodhya, he said.

Paulgarh Wildlife Sanctuary has been renamed as the Sitawani Wildlife Sanctuary after Goddess Sita, Dhami said, adding the state government is committed to keeping the "divine form of Uttarakhand" intact. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK