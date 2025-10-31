Demographic dividend can become burden if not channelised properly: Union Minister Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 31(PTI) India is a young nation, but the demographic dividend can become a "demographic burden" if it is not channelised properly, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

He addressed a gathering at an event held at Manekshaw Centre here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and also interacted with the audience.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was also present on the dais at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum hosted by the Army and defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Rijiju, in his address, emphasised that the aim of making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is not just "wishful thinking" but it is a "journey to make our country a foremost nation in the world".

The minister said he felt that with the prowess of the armed forces and support of youth endowed with the right spirit, the aim can be achieved.

Later, interacting with the gathering, he said youths of the country should be "assets" and not become a "liability".

They call it the demographic dividend for India, but this can become a "burden" if it is not channelised properly, so this is an "extremely critical period".

Col Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the prominent faces in media briefings on Operation Sindoor, also attended the event.

During her address, she urged the youth to be agile, alert in warding off misinformation, and pitched for greater digital literacy among the youth.

Various thematic sessions will be held throughout the day-long seminar. PTI KND SHS HIG