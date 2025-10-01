Demographic manipulation bigger threat to social harmony than infiltration: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned that demographic manipulation is a bigger threat today to India's social harmony than infiltration.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said that India's soul has always been rooted in "unity in diversity" and cautioned that if this principle is broken, the country's strength will be diminished.

Modi also recalled his August 15 speech and the announcement of his 'Demographic Mission' to "protect Indian citizens against infiltrators snatching livelihood of youth targeting our sisters and daughters".

"The social harmony today has a bigger threat from conspiracy for demographic change than infiltrators which directly impacts internal security and future peace. India today faces challenges that directly target its unity, culture and security," he said.

The RSS has consistently prioritized social harmony, Modi said, defining social harmony as establishing social justice by giving precedence to the marginalized and strengthening national unity.

"The nation today faces challenges that directly target its unity, culture, and security - ranging from separatist ideologies and regionalism to disputes over caste and language and divisive tendencies incited by external forces," he said.

Asserting that India's soul has always been rooted in "unity in diversity", Modi warned that if this principle is broken, India's strength will be diminished. Therefore, he stressed the need to continuously reinforce this foundational ethos.

"Social harmony today faces a grave challenge from demographic manipulation and infiltration, which directly impacts internal security and future peace..this concern led me to announce the Demography Mission from the Red Fort," he said.

Modi also called for vigilance and resolute action to confront this threat.

The centenary celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Culture and attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens.

Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation. PTI GJS SKU ZMN