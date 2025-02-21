Demolish illegal structures without delay, Thane civic chief tells officials

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao on Friday asked officials to demolish illegal structures without delay.

Chairing a meeting on the issue, Rao said lack of police support or opposition from political outfits must not stop the process, adding that assistant municipal commissioners will be responsible for the work.

"It was revealed in the meeting that there are 769 unauthorised constructions in Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Of these, 663 are recorded in the beat diaries of ward inspectors. Rao said all such constructions must be demolished," an official said.

Assistant commissioners have been asked to inspect such sites personally and be present during the demolition process, the official said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Assistant Director of Urban Planning Sangram Kanade, Legal Officer Makarand Kale, among others, he added. PTI COR BNM