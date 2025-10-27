Demolition drive: BJP leader gives Rs 5 lakh to affected traders in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A BJP leader on Monday said he has provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to traders affected by the demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (UPHDB) in the Central Market area of Meerut.

In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the UPHDB demolished an illegal commercial complex built on a residential plot in the area on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, state convener of the UP BJP's Vyapar Prakoshtha Vineet Agarwal Sharda said that he visited the affected traders on Sunday and provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

The UPHDB has so far demolished 22 shops in the Central Market, while notices have been issued to vacate approximately 90 shops built on 31 plots.

This action is being strongly opposed by local traders. Ajay Gupta, president of the Sanyukt Vyapar Sangh, warned that if the administration does not stop the action, the entire Meerut market will be closed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, Yati Ma Chetanananda Saraswati, also reached out to the protesting traders and demanded justice for them.

The building demolished on Saturday was located at the Central Market of Shastri Nagar in Meerut.

In an order dated December 17, 2024, the Supreme Court observed that unauthorised constructions cannot be legitimised merely due to administrative delays, passage of time, or monetary investments, and issued a slew of directions to curb illegal construction.

The bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had said even the post-construction violations must trigger swift corrective action, including demolition of the illegal portion and penalties for erring officials.

The bench had also upheld the demolition of unauthorised commercial construction in a residential plot at Shastri Nagar in Meerut, emphasising the need for strict adherence to urban planning laws and accountability of officials.

The bench had passed the order on appeals, including one filed by Rajendra Kumar Barjatya, against Allahabad High Court's 2014 decision directing demolition of illegal structures on the plot in Shastri Nagar. The top court had upheld the high court's judgement.