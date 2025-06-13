Demolition drive in Aravallis: Authorities raze 10 farm houses, 5 illegal structures

Faridabad: The Faridabad Municipal Corporation along with the forest department has demolished 10 farmhouses and five illegal structures as part of their action against illegal construction in the protected Aravallis, officials said.

Illegal farm houses worth crores of rupees built on the road from Anand Van to Aravalli were razed on and about 10 acres of land was vacated, they said.

Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav said Thursday the demolition drive is being conducted as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

The top court directed that all illegal constructions be removed from the Aravallis and a report on it has to be submitted by July 2025.

According to officials, more than 6,793 small and big illegal constructions are to be removed from the Aravalli forest area which were identified in a drone survey.

The Supreme Court has given three months' time to remove these illegal constructions.

The forest department had removed illegal constructions from some parts earlier but now the demolition drive has started again, they added.

The forest department team along with the Faridabad Municipal Corporation squad reached the spot with four bulldozers around 11 am on Wednesday. The drive continued till around 5 pm.

More than 200 police personnel were deployed on the road leading to Anand Van, where illegal farm houses and structures were demolished, said an official.

A senior officer said that illegal structures will be razed near four villages -- Anangpur, Lakkadpur, Ankheer and Mewala Maharajpur in Aravalli area.

The demolition drive will continue, he added.