Demolition drive in central Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Civic agencies in the national capital with the help of police carried out a demolition drive on Sunday morning in central Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that teams of public work department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under the supervision of SDM Karol Bagh, conducted demolition drive in Paharganj and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

A senior official in the civic body said, "Removing encroachment is a regular exercise for us (MCD), and this was a routine anti-encroachment action.” PTI NIT KND RPA