Demolition drive in J-K’s Pooch for road widening project

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Around 150 structures, including houses and small commercial establishments, were demolished to facilitate road widening and infrastructure development along the Surankote-Bufliaz road stretch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

All sites where demolitions were carried out fall within the area acquired for the project, they said.

The day-long drive was carried out on Tuesday on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Vikas Kundal and was aimed at clearing the alignment for the upcoming road expansion, which will significantly improve regional connectivity and transportation access.

The land acquisition process was completed in accordance with applicable legal provisions before the demolition activity began, the officials said, adding the drive marks a major step forward in the execution of key infrastructure projects. PTI TAS TAS DV DV