Demolition drive in southeast Delhi, residents say not enough time given to move out

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A demolition drive was carried out on Friday by authorities in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase-2 JJ cluster under heavy security arrangements, officials said.

Residents alleged that they have been living here for many years and that they were not given enough time to take out their belongings.

Dheeraj, a resident of the area, said that they received a notice regarding the demolition two days ago.

"They came here with their bulldozer around 10 am. They did not give us time to take our belongings from our homes. Around 50 shanties are being razed here. We have been living in the area for past many years," he said.

Anil Kumar, another resident, said, "Several families were living here for last 40 years. We have nowhere to go. We did not get time to arrange an alternate place where can we shift our stuff." According to police, adequate security personnel have been provided to maintain law and order situation in the area during the demolition, which is still underway.