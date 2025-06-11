Demolition drive launched in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp

New Delhi: Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment.

Over 300 jhuggis built on government land in Govindpuri will be demolished, an official said.

"We have deployed adequate police force, along with paramilitary forces, to carry out the demolition peacefully. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," the official said.

At the demolition site, bulldozers were seen razing houses to the ground.

The action comes days after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) pasted eviction notices on houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning "encroachers" to leave the spot within three days, or face action.

The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives thrice in the past year -- in May and June this year and July 2023.