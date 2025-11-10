Demolition drive to raze houses built on cremation ground in Shahjahanpur begins: Officials

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Demolition of around 40 houses allegedly built illegally on cremation ground began on Monday, officials said.

The district administration had sent several notices to people who had built houses on around 15 bighas of land in Roli Boli village, they said.

The Jalalabad tehsildar's court has initiated eviction proceedings against approximately 43 houses. Local Hindu outfits had also demanded that the land be vacated.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra said the encroachment drive began on Monday in the presence of senior officials.

Three sub-divisional magistrates, one sub-divisional magistrate (judicial), three police circle officers, 10 SHOs of different police stations, and a large number of police and PAC force were deployed. Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were also called to the scene.

However, affected residents have questioned the administration's actions.

Tasavvur Ali, a district panchayat member's husband, claimed that the land was donated to be used as a cremation ground in Roli Boli village a long time ago, but no funerals were ever performed there.

Later, the administration issued leases to some people on the land, and a government school was also built, he claimed.

After this, some people filed a lawsuit in the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jalalabad, and those who had "possession" of the land won the case, Ali said.

However, in 2024, the administration repealed its own order, re-designating the land as a cremation ground, and issued notices to remove the structures built, he added.

Samajwadi Party district unit president, Tanveer Khan, demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY