Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on Punjab and Haryana HC orders

NewsDrum Desk
07 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on Punjab and Haryana HC orders

Representative Image

Gurugram/Chandigarh: The demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted Monday on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials said.

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.

They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week.

The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.

