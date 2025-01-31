Demolition in Gir Somnath district: SC rejects plea for conducting 'Urs' from Feb 1-3

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an application seeking permission to conduct 'Urs' festival from February 1 to February 3 at a now demolished dargah in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat authorities, that entire unauthorised constructions, including temples on the land belonging to the government was demolished.

Mehta said that no activities, including Hindu religious rituals, were being permitted on the said land which was earlier under encroachment.

The counsel appearing for the applicant said there was a dargah, which was demolished by the authorities.

He said the tradition of conducting 'Urs' festival at the dargah was going on since past so many years and the authorities had on Thursday denied permission for it.

The bench said the prayer in the application cannot be granted without hearing the main matter.

On January 27, the top court had said that it would hear after three weeks the pleas, including a contempt petition against the Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures in Gir Somnath district without its prior nod. PTI ABA AS AS