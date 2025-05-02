Demolition notice to rape accused added to communal tension in Nainital: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital (U'khand), May 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court pulled up the local municipal authorities here on Friday for issuing notices for the demolition of the residence of an elderly man from the minority community accused in the alleged rape of a minor.

A bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ravindra Maithani observed that serving such notices has only aggravated the situation.

Instead of dousing the flames, such notices only add fuel to a fire, the court observed.

The matter was mentioned in the court on behalf of the rape accused's wife, describing the demolition notices as instances of "bulldozer justice" that went against the orders of the Supreme Court.

The petitioner's lawyer also complained before the court against harassment for filing a case in favour of the accused.

The Nagar Palika, Nainital tendered an unconditional apology before the court for issuing such notices to 62 people, including the accused, and said those will be withdrawn.

The matter will now be heard on Tuesday.

The court said the Nagar Palika executive officer's action amounted to contempt of an order of the Supreme Court.

It also said that police should not be pushed to their limits.

Quoting the wife of a naval officer killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, who has said anger should not be vented on Muslims or Kashmiris in reaction to the incident, the court said the citizens of Nainital must follow her example.

They should not vent their anger on the community or the accused, it said.

Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena joined the hearing via video-conferencing, while both the executive officers of the Nagar Palika appeared in the court in person.

The alleged rape of the 12-year-old girl by the 75-year-old accused, Osman, sparked communal tension in the town on Wednesday, with Hindu outfits taking to the streets and vandalising shops owned by members of the minority community.

The protesters raised anti-Pakistan slogans and damaged vehicles parked outside the shops. They also hurled stones towards a mosque.

The situation was brought partially under control with the arrest of the accused but tension persists in the town, with a massive police deployment to prevent further escalation.

The high court also asked how so much damage could be inflicted during communal tension in an area that was so close to the Kotwali.

On angry lawyers trying to assault the accused as he was being taken to a court dealing with cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Haldwani on Thursday, the bench also asked why the area was not cordoned off in anticipation. PTI COR ALM RC