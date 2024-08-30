Demolition of brother's sports venture done without considering prior permissions: Pallam Raju

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Alleging that the recent demolition of his brother's sports venture here was carried out without notice and consideration of prior permissions, former Union HRD Minister M M Pallam Raju has said the demolition was extremely painful.

Raju, senior Congress leader from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, also said he is feeling the pain of the vilification of a clean record of three generations of public life.

The demolition was part of the drive initiated by the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency), recently set up by the Telangana government, against alleged encroachments on government properties like lakes and other violations of rules.

"Extremely pained by the demolition of ORO Sports Village, a passionate sports venture by my brother Anand, in 7 acres of leased land. ⁠Demolition done without notice and without consideration of prior permissions and clearances," Raju said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"ORO has been operational since 2015, entirely funded through my brother Anand’s hard earned money. Feeling the pain of the vilification of a clean record of 3 generations of public life," he said.

There was no immediate response from the officials over Raju's allegations.

The HYDRA has carried out demolition of several alleged illegal structures, including that of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, in the city. PTI SJR SJR KH