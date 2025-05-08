Demolition of east Delhi 'satsang bhawan' court-ordered: DDA responds to AAP allegation

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday asserted that the demolition of a religious structure in east Delhi's Priyadarshini Vihar area was done in compliance with a high court order.

The DDA's remark came in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that a "temple was under demolition in the area under the watch of the "BJP-ruled DDA and Delhi Police." "Here in Laxmi Nagar, the BJP-ruled DDA and police have come to demolish the temple. Someone has sent the video. At the time when we are fighting Pakistan and everyone is united, what is the need for such demolition?" AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

The DDA in a statement said the demolition was ordered in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders of September 15, 2023, and October 10, 2024.

"... The demolition programme was conducted on May 8 in A-block Priyadarshini Vihar (American Embassy Indian Employees CHBS) to remove unauthorized structures existing in the shape of satsang bhawan and a temple existing on the land earmarked for nursery school site measuring 926 square meters," it said.

The DDA is complying with the directions of the court, it asserted.

"However, it is quite unfortunate that a political party leader is communalising the issue and trying to create division in the society at such a sensitive time when the entire country needs to be united," it also alleged. PTI SSM VN VN