Demolition of illegal constructions underway in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) The demolition of several illegal constructions, including shops and houses, is underway in Akbarnagar area here on Monday, said a senior official of the Lucknow Development Authority.

Lucknow Development Authority vice-president Indramani Tripathi said the people have been asked to clear the blocks and shift to a new area.

"For the past two days, we have been appealing to shift their belongings and move to their new apartment in Vasant Kunj. I personally went there and requested people. Most of them have shifted," Tripathi told PTI.

"We are moving them and demolition is underway on the empty blocks," he added.

The security forces have been deployed on the spot and the entire area is under CCTV surveillance.

Meanwhile, the people complained that they are being charged Rs 8,000 to move to a new place.

They also said the new apartments are mostly on the top floors which is an issue for the senior citizens.

"There is no proper connectivity to the area," said Md Raja, a local resident.