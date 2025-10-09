Demolition underway of illegal properties of rioters in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday launched a demolition drive against 186 illegal structures of those involved in a stone-pelting incident at a village in Gandhinagar district during the recently held Navratri festival, officials said.

On the night of September 24, a group of minority community members damaged several shops and vehicles and hurled stones in Bahiyal village, located 38 km from Gandhinagar city, over an objectionable social media post.

The police had detained nearly 60 persons for the clash and rioting that occurred in the village. More than 200 persons were involved in the rioting, in which several vehicles and shops were damaged and some were set on fire, the police had said.

A drive was undertaken by the local authorities on Thursday to demolish a total of 186 commercial establishments in the village, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said.

"The encroachment of 186 commercial establishments is being removed in Dahegam (taluka) today...We have identified the illegal commercial establishments of all those people who were involved in the rioting incident a few days ago. Around 50 of the accused persons are history sheeters," he said.

The demolition was being carried out in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and panchayat officials amid tight security arrangements involving around 300 police personnel, the official said.

A social media post had enraged members of the minority community, triggering the attack last month. A man who posted the content was targeted by the attackers. PTI COR KA PD GK