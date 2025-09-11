Demonetisation scam: CBI arrests fugitive on run for eight years

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a fugitive from Kolkata wanted in Rs 11.79 crore demonetisation-related scam using "advanced technological tools", ending his eight-year-long run from the law, officials said Thursday.

Biranchi Narayan Das was allegedly involved in the fraudulent transactions of demonetised currency through fictitious bank accounts, which caused a loss of more than Rs 11.79 crore to the government, they said.

The CBI registered the FIR on January 1, 2017 and its probe showed that he was allegedly using a bank account under an assumed identity to facilitate the crime.

The central probe agency filed a charge-sheet against him in December, 2019 but he did not join the investigation by consistently evading trial, repeated summons and non-bailable warrants, and deliberately concealed his identity by allegedly frequently changing residences and maintaining a low profile, officials said.

"His arrest in Kolkata on September 10, 2025, was made possible through the use of advanced technological tools applied across multiple databases, combined with extensive professional fieldwork," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI finally nailed his current location in Kolkata from where he was arrested and produced before the competent court on Thursday.