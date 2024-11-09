Demonising constitutional institutions pastime for some: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Demonising constitutional institutions and sermonising people is fast becoming a "pastime", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday and cautioned that such actions are a recipe for chaos.

He also said even those who "constitutionally matter in the political arena" are "sermonising all and demonising our constitutional institutions".

Addressing an event of an educational institution here, the vice president said it is time to "bid adieu to this".

"Also, I say with utmost restraint -- time for our elites to be elites. To them, I appeal -- to be a worthy elite, you have to be spurred by the fervour of nationalism," he said, without naming anyone.

Dhankhar also spoke on the crucial role of the alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem, urging for active participation and contributions to alumni associations.

"The alumni of an institution are in several ways its lifeline.... I strongly urge to have an alumni fund. Making annual contributions is all important. Some of the best institutions globally have been on an upward trajectory because these institutions are fuelled by alumni energy," he said.

The vice president said associations of trade, industry, business, and commerce must also come forward to fuel research and spur innovation through liberal financial contributions. PTI NAB RC