Demonstration held in Hyderabad in solidarity with Palestinian people

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, a demonstration was held here on Friday by a group of youths in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The youths held up banners that read 'In solidarity with Palestine', and raised the slogans 'Gaza will never die', 'Long live Palestine', and 'Free Palestine'.

The protest call was given by Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students' Organisation.

"We came here in support of Palestine and to protest against the bombarding of Gaza by Israel. We are not able to protest here in solidarity with the Palestinian people as police is not allowing us to hold the protest," a representative of Naujawan Bharat Sabha said.

The police subsequently stopped the protesters from continuing their demonstration and took them into preventive custody.