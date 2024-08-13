Demonstration in Agartala over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

Agartala, Aug 13 (PTI) Doctors and students of Agartala Government Medical College staged a demonstration on Tuesday, demanding exemplary punishment for the guilty in the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found at the medical college on August 9, triggering a nationwide outrage.

"Today, we have gathered here to strongly protest and condemn the rape and brutal murder of a medical professional at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This is a very disturbing development for the medical fraternity," said doctor Subhasish Laskar, a resident medical officer of GBP Hospital.

He said the demonstrators were demanding a speedy trial in the case.

"Since the incident took place inside the medical college, we want the resignation of the higher-ups because they failed to provide security to the medical student," he added.

Doctor Shravani, who also practices at the GBP Hospital, expressed her grave concern over the incident.

"We are really shocked, and demand the Centre to look into the matter. The medical fraternity also demands a transparent investigation into the case to ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty," she said. PTI PS SOM