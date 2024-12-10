Demonstrations in Latur district for Bangladeshi Hindus

Latur, Dec 10 (PTI) Protests were held on Tuesday at several places in Maharashtra's Latur district against attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

In Latur, Sakal Hindu Samaj members gathered at Gandhi Chowk and burnt the symbolic effigy of the Bangladesh government, followed by a sit-in stir.

In Chakur village, a march was organised from Vivekanand Chowk to the tehsil office. Local traders downed shutters in solidarity.

A human chain was formed in Udgir city to demand the release of ISKCON spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishnadas.

Agitations were also held in Ausa.

The protests saw active participation from members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other organisations. PTI COR NSK