Demonstrations in West Bengal continue over 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Demonstrations were held in various parts of West Bengal on Thursday over the alleged attacks on minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

While one rally was held in Kolkata's Burrabazar area, another was held at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Lawyers at the Alipore court in Kolkata also staged a demonstration, urging the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure peace and protect everyone's rights.

The Burrabazar rally was led by BJP leaders Sayantan Ghosh and Raju Bandyopadhyay. They sought an end to the persecution of minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The demonstrators also raised slogans against the Md Yunus-led regime.

The rally in Ranaghat was organised by various Hindu groups. There also, the demonstrators sought an end to the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

At the Alipore court, lawyers demanded a just trial for Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Commenting on a Bangladesh court’s decision to reject a plea to advance the hearing of Das's bail petition in a sedition case, the lawyers emphasised, "Everyone has a right to justice and self-defence, and that must be ensured." Bangladesh has been in turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. PTI SUS/ AMR SOM