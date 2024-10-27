DEMU train engine catches fire in MP's Ratlam, doused; no one hurt

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) The engine of a Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) train caught fire on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, though no one was hurt in the blaze, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at 5:30pm between Runija and Naugaon stations when the train was on its way to Ratlam from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) station, Western Railway public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was controlled soon after. Officials are at the site and a probe into the blaze is underway," Meena added. PTI HWP ADU BNM