Dengue cases in Karnataka crosses 10,000 mark

Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) Dengue cases in Karnataka have crossed the 10,000 mark so far this year, said the state Health Department on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 487 positive cases of dengue have been reported in the state, taking the cumulative figures to 10,449 since January till date.

According to the Health Department bulletin, out of the 10,449 positive cases, 358 are active cases (hospitalised) and the total fatalities due to dengue stands at eight.

Of the positive cases, 3,770 were reported from BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) jurisdiction, followed by Chikkamangaluru (621) and Mysuru (562).

On Monday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government was taking all measures to combat the spread of dengue, and urged everyone to be extra vigilant at least for the next two months till the end of the monsoon season. PTI AMP AMP KH