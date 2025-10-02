Dengue cases rise in September in Mumbai, dip observed in other ailments: BMC

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Mumbai recorded an increase in dengue cases in September when compared to August, which reflects a similar trend that was also observed last year, civic officials said on Thursday.

In its Monsoon-Diseases report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Mumbai reported 1,384 cases of dengue in September, up from 1,159 in August.

There has been no rise observed in cases of waterborne diseases, the BMC report said.

The number of malaria cases declined in September to 1,411 compared to 1,553 in August, while chikungunya cases dropped to 139 cases last month compared to 220 in August.

The number of leptospirosis cases went down to 147 in September from 227 in August. The number of gastro cases in September stood at 442, down from 592 in August.

As per the report, hepatitis cases came down from 197 in August to 176 last month.

During Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri festival, the Health Department undertook several public health awareness initiatives across all wards. Between September 1 and 30, the BMC inspected 10,32,249 houses in the metropolis and collected 1,85,863 blood samples.

The civic body said it conducted extensive public awareness advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya. PTI SM BNM