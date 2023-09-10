Dengue cases rise to 1,130 in Uttarakhand, 15 related deaths so far

Dehradun, Sep 10 (PTI) The number of dengue cases has climbed to 1,130 in Uttarakhand where the mosquito-borne viral disease has so far claimed 15 lives, according to a state health department report.

With 655 cases, Dehradun district accounts for more than half of the dengue infections reported across the state.

The district has also registered 13 dengue-related deaths -- the highest in the state.

According to the report, 24 new cases of dengue were reported on Sunday, out of which 15 are from Dehradun, eight from Nainital and one from Udham Singh Nagar district.

On the bright side, 860 dengue patients have also recovered. PTI DPT CK