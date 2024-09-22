Dengue cases rising in Manipur: Health minister

Imphal, Sep 22 (PTI) Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan on Sunday said dengue cases in the state have been rising and sought people's participation to arrest spread of the vector-borne disease.

Addressing a press conference, he said there were 148 dengue cases in August, while the number went up to 230 in September so far.

Stressing on the need for community participation in the fight against such a disease, he said the health department alone cannot fight against such a disease.

"We need participation of the community, households and people," the minister said.

"Officials and staffers have been doing whatever they can. In many places, they did not get the support of people. They were not allowed to inspect the mosquito breeding ground, he said. PTI CORR BDC