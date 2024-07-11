Dengue cases: Testing and treatment free at facilities under Karnataka health dept

Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government has said that all testing and treatment will be provided free for Dengue fever cases at all healthcare centres under the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Setting up of 'Dengue war room' both at state and district level, constituting district level task force, identification of hotspots, activation of fever clinics, distribution of mosquito repellents, are among the instructions given by the department in a circular, to district administrations for strict compliance.

"Considering the current Dengue situation in the state during the current monsoon season, it is crucial that measures implemented with regard to treatment and management of Dengue cases are result-oriented. In this regard, instructions are being issued for strict compliance," the circular read.

As per health department data, Karnataka has till Wednesday recorded 7,840 dengue positive cases since January this year, with areas coming under the city civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) accounting for the largest at 2,292 .

On Wednesday, the state reported 293 fresh dengue infection cases, including 118 in BBMP areas.

"All testing and treatment facilities (including ICU if needed) shall be provided free of cost for all Dengue fever cases (irrespective of BPL/APL status of patient) in all health care facilities which are under Department of Health & Family Welfare," the circular said.

Noting that all the houses should be covered for source reduction once in a fortnight through ASHA and health staff, it said, the health staff can be supplemented by volunteers, especially in urban areas.

The volunteers are to be engaged by Urban Local Bodies at Rs 200 per day.

It also said, the campaign for source reduction with appropriate IEC (Information,Education and Communication) on dengue fever prevention and treatment would be undertaken with active involvement of elected representatives, citizens and other allied departments in the forenoon on every Friday (or any other day as decided by the District Task Force) wherein the public would be motivated to take up cleanliness drive inside and outside of their houses as well as empty and scrub clean water storage containers.

District administrations and BBMP should identify hotspots (an area with a radius of about 100 meters within which two or more dengue positive cases have been reported).

The health department said efforts should be to reduce the number of hotspots through intensification of source reduction activity in such areas, through mass spraying of larvicide in outdoor areas where water stagnation points are noticed, and fogging in indoors.

Ensure activation of fever clinics in such areas, it said, and asked authorities to ensure distribution of mosquito repellent neem oil or suitable alternatives in such areas for external application on exposed body parts like hands, legs, neck, face, etc to the poor households.

It also called for monitoring positive cases daily for 14 days from onset of symptoms, and to educate them about early warning signs of the mild dengue disease progressing to moderate/severe stage.

A minimum of five beds in taluk hospitals and 8-10 beds in district hospitals shall be earmarked for Dengue fever cases, it said.

However, these beds could be utilised for other patients in case they are not fully used for dengue patients.

Testing kits, essential drugs and IV fluids for treatment and management of dengue cases shall be kept well stocked in all Health care facilities, the circular further said, adding that it shall be ensured that platelets, fresh frozen plasma and other blood components are available in sufficient quantity in both public and private blood banks. PTI KSU ROH