Dengue claims 2 lives in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Dengue claimed two more lives in the city on Saturday, health officials said.

Advertisment

The deceased include a temporary worker of Dum Dum police station and a teenage girl, they added.

Pritam Bhowmick was suffering from high fever and was admitted to a nursing home in Dum Dum on Friday, they said.

"He tested positive for dengue and died in the wee hours of Saturday," he said.

Madhu Singh from Dum Dum's Motijheel area was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Dum Dum.

"She was initially taken to a private nursing home in College Street. However, after Madhu's condition deteriorated, her family shifted her to Beliaghata ID Hospital where she died this morning. Besides dengue, she also had hemorrhagic fever," they said. PTI SCH MNB