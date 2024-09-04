Dengue claims life of 16-year-old in Indore

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy suffering from dengue has died at a private hospital here, the health department said on Wednesday.

It is the first death of a dengue patient in the district this year, said district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel.

A private hospital informed the health department that the boy, suffering from dengue, died within two hours of being admitted on August 19, he told PTI.

"Our investigation revealed that he died of a heart attack. The boy had fallen ill only two or four days earlier," he said.

A total of 314 dengue patients, including 33 children and 124 women, have been reported in the district since January 1, Patel added. PTI HWP MAS KRK