Dengue claims two lives in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) Dengue has claimed two more lives in Kolkata, a health official said.

The deceased are a temporary worker of Dum Dum police station and a teenage girl, he said.

The police station worker, Pritam Bhowmick, was suffering from high fever and was admitted to a nursing home in Dum Dum area in the city on Friday, he said.

"Bhowmick tested positive for dengue and died early on Saturday," the official said.

The teenage girl, Madhu Singh from Dum Dum's Motijheel area, was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

"She was initially taken to a private nursing home in College Street area. However, after Madhu's condition deteriorated, her family shifted her to Beliaghata ID Hospital where she died on Saturday morning. Besides dengue, she also had hemorrhagic fever," he added. PTI SCH MNB ACD