Dengue, malaria cases could rise in Delhi due to flooding: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) There is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said.

Directions have been issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear silt and sludge left by the Yamuna waters, she said.

Authorities started cleaning roads and removing silt from the flooded areas, even though the water level in Yamuna started rising again on Monday. It rose to 205.94 at 7 pm from 205.58 at 8 am.

The mayor also held a review meeting amid the fear of a rise in dengue and malaria cases. She said several areas were waterlogged, but the situation is improving gradually.

"Now, it is a matter of concern that due to the flood, there is a possibility of more cases of dengue and malaria in comparison to last year... Instructions have been issued to all departments concerned to clean garbage and silt, and launch a drive to control mosquito breeding," she told reporters.

She said flood waters have started receding in several areas.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Saurab Bharadwaj said that all Delhi government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital here, he also said that cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps set up.

The minister said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods. PTI COR BUN TIR TIR