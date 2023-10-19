Dengue patient dies at Noida hospital, family alleges medical negligence

Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) A woman suffering from dengue died on Thursday at a private hospital in Greater Noida after which her family members and relatives staged a protest, alleging medical negligence.

The woman, a resident of Dhanori village, was brought to the Yatharth Hospital under the Beta 2 police station area on Wednesday, police said.

"She passed away today at the hospital and family members accused the hospital of negligence," a police official said.

The family members gathered outside the hospital and protested but later the matter was resolved after a discussion between the two sides, the official said.

The family members refused consent for a postmortem and cremated the body, police said, adding there was no law and order-related issue. PTI KIS RHL