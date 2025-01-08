Denial of nod to DD behind Guv Ravi's 'emergency days' outburst: TN Speaker

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Denying permission to Prasar Bharti-DD Tamil to telecast Assembly proceedings was the reason behind Governor RN Ravi's 'censorship reminds emergency days,' remarks, Speaker M Appavu said on Wednesday.

The Speaker said the House strongly condemned Governor Ravi for "insulting the Tamil Nadu people and the MLAs they elected," for his social media posts, such as censorship.

Without permission, a DD unit placed their camera inside the House for coverage on the January 6 for Governor's Address and they should not have done that in the absence of nod, Appavu said.

The Speaker, against the backdrop of Governor Ravi walking out of the House on January 6, 2025 and later alleging insult to national anthem and the Constitution, said that he would like to provide an explanation to the Governor's views still in social media.

Ravi had in a post on 'X' alleged, "total censorship of the proceedings of Tamil Nadu State Assembly today reminds the country of the Emergency Days." Further, he also had claimed that the people were deprived of the '"actual proceedings" of the House and were fed only the doctored versions of the state government.

In the Assembly, the Speaker said denying Doordarshan permission to telecast proceedings was the reason behind the Governor's remarks. The Governor was inside the House for only 2-3 minutes that day following the playing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the state anthem. The Tamil Nadu government's Information and Public Relations Department has now taken up the task of broadcast of proceedings, which had been done before by Prasar Bharati-DD Tamil.

Since the Information and Public Relations department has been handling the task newly, there may be some 'merits and demerits,' and these will be addressed.

Further, Appavu said the state government had known in advance that Governor Ravi may attempt to do something by bringing in the DD unit to record proceedings and later use it by 'deleting and adding.' It was the Chief Minister's administration that safeguarded the government and the House from the 'pressure' exerted by Ravi (through the DD). Since what was intended did not happen, Ravi was posting such content on social media and "insulting the Tamil Nadu people and the MLAs they elected and this House strongly condemns this." It is the duty of the Governor to read out the prepared text and he does not have any right to make an appeal to play first the national anthem.

The Speaker, providing a detailed background, referred to the live telecast by Doordarshan of the proceedings between January 5, 2022 and May 10, 2022, and said Rs 44.65 lakh was remitted to Prasar Bharati by Assembly secretariat.

When live telecast of Assembly proceedings was sought from October 17, 2022, the public broadcaster cited 'VVIP coverage,' and non availability of Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) unit. "They are India's Public Service Broadcaster. They avoided citing VVIP coverage." In 2023, Governor's Address was telecast live. When live telecast was sought from January 10, 2023, Prasar Bharati again cited same reasons and expressed its inability to cover the proceedings.

Due to this, alternate arrangements were made for live coverage. Subsequently, when the Assembly met, live relay request was again made. "We did not receive any reply." However, during direct interaction, they said that the unit had been sent to Gujarat for election coverage. "They continuously said the same twice (when coverage was sought)." Against this background, this year Prasar Bharati-DD Tamil was not invited for coverage and permission was not granted for telecast. "What can we do if you go to Delhi for election coverage? and this was conveyed to them as well during discussions.

On January 6, 2025, just before the arrival of Governor Ravi in the Assembly for the scheduled delivery of customary address, without permission, a DD unit placed their camera inside the House for coverage and All India Radio was also there.

"They were not given permission. Though they were not given permission, they came... they should not have come." Appavu said during the Governor's address, it had been the public broadcaster's practice to "add and cut" footage and release it.

"How can a person who does not have permission could be permitted inside? Twice, they had said that they cannot come (for coverage). We have witnessed them not coming here (Assembly) despite remittance of fee and inspite of confirmation," the Speaker said adding they acted as per the department minister's directions.

Further, the Speaker, referring to the AIADMK and Congress MLA members gathering in front of the chair during the Governor's presence, said that what was happening could not be assessed immediately and hence he had only said that mounting pressure on Ravi by holding placards (by AIADMK members, on the student assault issue) may not be published. PTI VGN VGN ROH